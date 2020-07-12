ARMSTEAD, Brenda Jean, of Providence Forge, transitioned to her heavenly home on July 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Viola Armstead; and was preceded in death by her only brother, Herbert Jr. Brenda was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church and was a 20-year employee of Philip Morris USA. She is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends and caregivers. A private memorial service will be held. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
