ARMSTRONG, Alice Reid Goodall, age 81, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Alice was the daughter of the late Henry Rivers Goodall Sr. and Thelma Louise Hobson Goodall of Greenville, N.C. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt to several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Richard Taylor Armstrong; her brother, Henry Rivers Goodall Jr.; and one sister-in-law, Polly E. Bryant. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn R. Moneypenny of Glen Allen, Donna A. Labrador (Tony) of Swampscott, Mass.; two sons, David W. Armstrong (Leigh) of Ashland and Clay T. Armstrong (Jean) of Mechanicsville; nine grandchildren, Amy R. Armstrong, D. Taylor Armstrong, Ryan J. Kozak, R. Grayson Labrador, Elena L. Labrador, Lauren R. Labrador, Olivia G. Labrador, Colin T. Armstrong and Alexa G. Armstrong. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Rebecca A. Wyatt of Richmond and Joyce A. Frayser (Jimmy) of Powhatan; and one brother-in-law, Robert W. Armstrong Sr. (Barbara) of Chesterfield. The family would like to thank those who have shown so much love and emotional support over the past several weeks, and will receive family and friends on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home, Saluda. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held the following morning at Bristow-Faulkner Chapel at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019. Interment following in Forest Chapel Cemetery in Saluda.View online memorial