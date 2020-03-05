ARMSTRONG, ROBERT

ARMSTRONG, The Rev. Robert Hancock, died February 29, 2020. Born September 5, 1932, he was the youngest of three sons born to Thomas Christian Armstrong Sr. and Julia Bond Price Armstrong. His early education began at George Thorpe Elementary School, continued at Chandler Junior High and finished at Thomas Jefferson High School in 1949. During those years he was blessed with the opportunity to sing in the Men and Boys Choir at All Saints Episcopal Church under the masterful direction of Charles Craig and Charles Cooke. After graduation from the University of Richmond in 1954 with a B.A. in sociology, he entered pre-flight training at Pensacola, Florida, and after advanced training in Corpus Christi, Texas, he received his wings in fixed-wing aircraft. He returned to Pensacola, where he completed instruction in flying helicopters. As a helicopter pilot, he and his crew rescued four downed Navy personnel while on a six-month cruise in the Mediterranean Sea in 1956. He was also the Officer-in-Charge of a helicopter detachment on a Coast Guard Icebreaker to the Arctic in 1957 before receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy in November 1957. He worked as a caseworker at the Beaumont Industrial School for Boys until he entered studies at Virginia Theological Seminary in the fall of 1958. While serving as a seminary student in training at a church in N.W. Washington, D.C., he met his future wife, Susan Haywood Wells. They were married on June 18, 1960, and were blessed over the ensuing years with three daughters, Kimberly Jean, Lisa Anne and Mary Catherine. Bob left seminary and worked as a probation officer with the Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for two years until returning to seminary, where he completed his studies and graduated in May 1963. He was ordained a deacon in June 1963 and a year later was ordained as an Episcopal priest. He served as an assistant to the rector (Richard Royal Baker III) of St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia, for five years before accepting a call to become the rector of St. John's Episcopal Church in Chester, Virginia, in the Diocese of Southern Virginia in June 1968. In January 2003, after over 34 years as rector, he retired from St. John's but continued as a supply priest in various churches in the diocese as well as in the Church of the Epiphany, where he was raised. He had also enjoyed singing with St. John's Choir on occasions when not worshipping elsewhere. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two older brothers, Thomas Christian Armstrong Jr., Cary Warfield Armstrong; and after 40 years of marriage, his beloved wife, Susan. He is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Kim and Jay Hafner, Lisa and Patrick McCarthy and Mary Catherine and Stuart Gunter. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jayce and Tav Hafner, Davis and Daniel Khoury and James and Juliette Gunter, who filled his later years with joy as he watched them grow in grace. He left this mortal coil with a grateful heart for those who touched his life in so many ways with friendship, love, counsel, instruction, caring, compassion and fun, and those who trusted him with their joys and their sorrows, their disappointments and their fulfillments, especially the B-Boys, the tennis guys and ladies, the congregations of Epiphany, All Saints, St. James's and St. John's, along with several additional congregations he was privileged to serve in his retirement and the people of the village of Chester. He goes from this life to the next in the assurance that, with all his wrinkles and warts and having "left undone those things which he ought to have done and having done those things which he ought not to have done"(BCP), God has the final word in all things and God in Christ has set all things right and will continue to do so. He also looks with anticipation to the resurrection to eternal life and a reunion with those who have gone before, all family members, friends; and his beloved Jack Russell, Zoe. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 12201 Richmond Street, Chester, Va., on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m.View online memorial
