ARNETT, Peter I., 89, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Depree Arnett; and parents, James and Helen Arnett. Peter is survived by his son, James (Cathy); two grandchildren, Stephen and Cheryl; son, Richard (Janet); two stepchildren, Aaron Christian and Kelly Baehr; son, Stephen (Diana); two stepchildren, Aaron Wright (deceased) and Julie Tansill; daughter, Constance Farrow (William); two grandchildren, Rebecca and Christopher; and nine great-grandchildren; and family friends, Cabell Goodman and Dawndee Buhl. He served in the Army during the Korean War with the rank of Sergeant. He attended Purdue University and VCU. When he retired from the military, he went into business with his parents at National Electric Appliance Service. He was a bus driver for Henrico County for many years and then was a courtesy car driver for Mooers Volvo for several years. He enjoyed singing and was a member of Cafur and performed at Dogwood Dell in summer productions. Peter was an active member in the choir at Christ United Methodist Church. He enjoyed collecting stamps, coins, playing cards and golf. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. A memorial service will take place on July 20, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church, 6818 W. Grace St., Henrico, Va. 23226, at 11 a.m., with wake to follow to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church he loved would be appreciated.