ARNOLD, BERTHA

ARNOLD, Bertha Ann, 78, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Arnold; and her brother, George Gross. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Smith and her husband, Harry Lee Smith Jr.; brother, John Henry Gross; two sisters, Betty Sue Smith and Barbara Runyon; two grandchildren, Christopher Smith and Jamie Smith; five great-grandchildren, Jade, Aiden, Taylor, Hayley and Alex; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A graveside ceremony will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

