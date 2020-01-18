ARNOLD, Joseph "Joe" Wilson, 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Richmond on September 1, 1940, he was the son of the late Violet Wilson Arnold and Frederick Henry Arnold. Joseph graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1959 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Virginia Tech in 1964. He worked as a safety/fire protection engineer for General Motors Corp., Fieldcrest Mills, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., the Department of Defense-Bellwood and retired in 1995 from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Joe's charitable contributions included driving for Meals on Wheels and serving as Vice-President for Friends of the Atlee Library. He was also a member of the Ut Prosim Society at Virginia Tech. Joe is survived by his two brothers, James Frederick Arnold and his wife, Mary Coleman Hankins Arnold, of Salem, Va. and John Howard Arnold and his wife, Margaret Rose Carter Arnold, of Portland, Maine. He is also survived by his nieces, Frances Arnold Wymbs and Susan Arnold; nephew, David Arnold; and special friend, Shirley Rose. A memorial service will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Tech Foundation or the charity of your choice.View online memorial
ARNOLD, JOSEPH "JOE"
To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH ARNOLD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.