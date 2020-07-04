ARNOLD, Marjorie, passed away on June 19, 2020 of Culpeper, Va.; graduate of Arlington County schools; attended these churches while residing near them, Kendall Baptist (D.C.), West Washington Baptist (D.C.), Clarendon Baptist (Va.), Vienna Baptist (Va.) Warrenton Baptist and Kilmarnock Baptist (Va.). Wife of the late Robert Daniel Arnold Sr., who retired from Arlington County, Va.; mother of Rev. David Fitzpatrick Arnold, Powhatan, Va. and the late Rev. Robert Daniel Arnold Jr.; grandmother of Dana Louise Arnold Stone and Danielle Elizabeth Arnold Unsworth, Rachel Elizabeth, Sarah Catherine, Emily Grace and Anna Brittany; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, Va. Memorials gifts may be made to VBH Foundation, Virginia Baptist Children's Home and Family Services Foundation. www.moserfuneralhome.comView online memorial
