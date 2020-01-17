ARNOLD, N.R. "Dick," 83, of North Chesterfield, Va. Born in the family home in Blacksburg, Va., in March 1936, to Ralph Waldo and Dorothy Oliver Arnold, passed on January 14, 2020, to rest in the arms of his Lord. In 1960, Dick married Geraldine Whetstone and they were blessed with a daughter, Sharon; and a son, Carl, who survive him. Graduated in 1956 from John Marshall High School and DeVry University (Electronics) in Chicago and secured a job with RCA at Cape Canaveral as a block house tech for the Vanguard Rocket Project. He moved to The Redstone Rocket Program, headed by Wernher von Braun. IBM snapped him up, trained him to be a Field Engineer on large main frame computers and the U.S. Army put him to work with that knowledge until he was honorably discharged in 1965. He used the GI Bill to obtain a private pilot's license (instrument rated) and owned a single engine plane that brought hours of quality family time. During the decades with IBM, Dick worked in most government and corporate computer rooms throughout the Richmond area. He took his family to Europe (NATO Support), where they traveled extensively. Post-IBM-retirement, Dick was a contractor for Best, O&M, FRB and DIT. Deeper into his retirement, he enjoyed watch and clock repair. If it broke, Dick could fix it. He thought a lot, made "improvements" to a lot of things and read a lot until dementia took over at least a decade ago. The family thanks Bright Star Care Richmond for in-home care during Pops' last year and Hospice of Virginia at Retreat Hospital for their tender care in his final days. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, 23224, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 19. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed More, feedmore.org. THINKView online memorial
