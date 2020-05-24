ARNOLD, Peggy Rae, 79, formerly of Hampton, Va. and most recently Richmond, Va., entered into eternal life May 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Maxine (Edith) Murray of Lansing, Mich.; and her brother, Jerry Murray. She is survived by her daughters, Alisa Detrick (Daniel), Michele Arnold (John Harriger); and son, Alan Arnold (Verena); grandchildren, Gillian, Abby, Makenna, Delaney and Elisabeth; brother, John Robert Newton; former spouse, William David Arnold. Peggy was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and volunteered with school, scouting and church organizations. As a military spouse, she lived and traveled all over the world. She was a homemaker and devoted and loving mother. For the past 30 years, Peggy was a mall walker where she made many friends who will remember her as the "card lady." She was happiest surrounded by her family. A memorial service is planned for a later date.View online memorial
