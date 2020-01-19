ARNOLD, Virginia A., age 85, of Henrico, departed this life on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Virginia was the youngest child of Rose B. and Dorsey L. Arnold. Her parents and her three brothers, Bob, Bill and Dorsey; and her sister, Lucille, all predeceased her. Virginia Arnold graduated from Kent State University in 1956 and embarked on an elementary teaching career in South Euclid, Arizona and returned to Grandview Heights, a suburb of Columbus, Ohio. She completed her Master of Arts in Curriculum and Administration and her Ph.D. in Language Arts, Reading and Children's Literature at Ohio State University. Over the years, she worked in advertising, marketing and finally as Editor-in-Chief of Elementary Publications at Macmillan Publishing Company. Virginia taught at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., while she was writing textbooks for Macmillan Publishing Company. She settled in Richmond and loved her time in this great city. Virginia funded scholarships in elementary education at Virginia Commonwealth University, Ohio State University and Kent State University. She believed providing scholarships to talented students offered them the same opportunities she enjoyed. Virginia was passionate about the arts - music, ballet and theatre - and she generously supported a number of organizations throughout the Richmond area. She was on the Board of Directors of the Richmond Symphony and the Board of Trustees of the Richmond Symphony Foundation. During the later years of her life, Virginia called the Residences at Cedarfield her home and she enjoyed her years there. She provided support to the residents of Cedarfield by serving on the Residents Council. In the last years of her life, while suffering from dementia, she was provided care, kindness and love from all the staff at Cedarfield and for that she was most grateful. Special thanks as well to her friend and companion, Sunniva Sturm. Virginia's love of life, passion for all things to do with the arts and her wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all. A fine life well lived! Virginia is survived by her sister, Rosemary Paul of Shaker Heights, Ohio; her nephew, Jim Wilson and his wife, Linda, of Stow, Ohio; and many other nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Fellowship Hall at Cedarfield on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. Travel together as parking may be limited. Contributions in Virginia's memory can be made to the VCU Foundation with designation for the Virginia A. Arnold Scholarship or to the Richmond Symphony or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
