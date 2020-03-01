ARRINGTON, Christopher Columbus Sr., 84, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, February 27, 2020. Christopher leaves behind to cherish his memory a loving wife, Maeronia; two devoted children, Patrese A. Pruden (Charlie) and Christopher C. Arrington; three grandchildren, Charlie Pruden III, Briana Arrington and Brandon Arrington; one sister, Wilhelmina Whitehead of Norfolk, Va.; one brother, Roosevelt Arrington (Rena) of Henrico, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Cedar Street Baptist Church Of God, 2301 Cedar Street. Rev. Doctor Anthony Michael Chandler Sr., eulogist. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
