ARRINGTON, Frances T., age 86, of Amelia, passed from this life on July 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard C.; and is survived by her children, Stephen (Pamela) Arrington of Littleton, Colo., Anita Palmore of Powhatan, Bryan (Gail) Arrington of Danville, Va. and Dana (Joseph) Yourkovich of Amelia; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia. A chapel service is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice, Va.