ARRINGTON, JOSEPH

ARRINGTON, Joseph, 76, of Richmond, died April 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Smith Arrington; and father, Warren Arrington. Surviving are two daughters, Anita Kristine Corbin (Eric) and Alicia Katheleen Arrington; mother, Stella M. Arrington; three aunts, Irma Hall, Catherine Arrington and Louise Staunton; other relatives and friends. Private graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Michael Jones officiating. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

