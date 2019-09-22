ARRITT, Raymond W. Sr., 85, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2019. Born April 4, 1934, in Covington, Va., he was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Reva Boone Arritt; and son, Raymond Arritt Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Irma L. Arritt; son, Billy Cooke; daughter-in-law, Tere Arritt; grandsons, Spencer (Tracy) and Kevin (Laura); sister, Renna Lee Fleshman; brother, Ronald Arritt; and numerous devoted nieces and nephews. Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne and was a graduate of Virginia Tech. He was the former branch manager of the Southside Social Security Office, a member of Red Lane Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and served on various other committees, was a master gardener and was involved in numerous other organizations. His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 23, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, with a reception to follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys Home of Virginia, 414 Boys Home Rd., Covington, Va. 24426.View online memorial
