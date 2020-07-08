ARTHUR, Faye, 73, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael Arthur Sr.; daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Arthur Martin; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chris) Harding, Brent Michael Martin, Sarah Elizabeth Arthur; brother, William "Tom" (Jackie) Rice; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, James and Evangeline Rice; sons, Michael Harry Arthur Jr. and Richard Andrew Arthur; and brother, James "Terry" (Nancy) Rice. Faye was a dedicated labor and delivery nurse at Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospital. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. Her memorial service will be scheduled on a later date. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org.View online memorial
