ARTHUR, Shirley "Ann," 78, passed away July 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband, James R. Arthur; children, Bernard L. Everett Jr., David A. Everett, Cynthia E. Lipes and Anthony S. Everett; stepchildren, Debbie Clarke, Patricia Snow, Gil Arthur, Donna Richter and Keith Arthur; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. She was the sunshine of our lives. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Pine Street Baptist Church, 400 S. Pine St. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Street Baptist Church Building Fund, www.pinestbaptist.com.View online memorial