ARWADY, Marjorie Dorothy, 77, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away May 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Arwady. She is survived by her sons, Michael Abraham and Christopher Abraham (Andrea); grandchildren, Jackson, Steven and Jessica Abraham; and brother, George Arwady. Marjorie was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and had resided in both Bergenfield and Fort Lee, N.J. She was a graduate of Manhattan Marymount College. She retired from Altria after many years of service in both N.Y. and Richmond, Va. She was a lover of her cats as well as New York Times crossword puzzles. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, and may be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/hpyQLKohthA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or a charity or church of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
