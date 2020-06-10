ASHBROOK, Lyni, 78, of Richmond, died June 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Heber Clarke Ashbrook Jr.; and her brother, David A. Wolfe. She is survived by her three children, Kenneth McCartney and his children, Kelly and K.D., Judy Seward (Kenny) and their children, Lizzie and Carlton, Richard A. Speakman Jr. (Tracie) and their children, Ricky, Mckenzi, Kasper and Mya. Her family will receive friends at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Thursday, June 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Westhampton Memorial Gardens, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond.View online memorial
