ASHBURN, Dorothy C. "Dot," passed away September 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her best friend and husband of over 60 years, Arnold R. Ashburn; sons, Richard and DC Ashburn; parents, Dewey and Clara King; five loving siblings, William, Viola, Violet, Goldie and Linwood; and granddaughter, Beverly LaPastora. She is survived by her loving daughter, Judy Ashburn and her daughter, Kaitlyn Stapleton; son, Russell Ashburn; brother, Berkley King (Brenda); daughter-in-law, Pat Ashburn and her daughters, Christy, Alyssa and Shannon; grandson, Aaron LaPastora and his mother, Mary; and special friends, Brenda Macurik and her husband, Ken. Dot was a devoted wife to Arnold, who she loved to travel with, including 27 trips to Ireland. She was a proud member of Providence United Methodist Church. She loved all of her family and intensely enjoyed functions that included her children, siblings, beloved cousins and all of their families. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, September 12. Private interment.