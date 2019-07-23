ASHJIAN, Margaret "Margie" Mason, 87, of Henrico, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She will be remembered for her love for all people and her big heart, hospitality, generosity, positivity and open houses during Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations, as well as her homemade pizza parties. She was the former wife of John C. Ashjian for over 20 years. Margie graduated from John Marshall High School, Class of '48. She is survived by her children, Chuck, Carol and Mark and their spouses; grandchildren, Tamar, Johnny, Dani, Monica and Damian; and great-grandson, Levon. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 24, at 12 p.m. at St. James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Ave., 23226, with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Following the interment, a potluck will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James Armenian Church Dance Group.View online memorial