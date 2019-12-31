ASHMAN, SAMUEL JR.

ASHMAN, Samuel Roberts Jr., 77, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019. Samuel is survived by his sons, Robert Ashman (Missy) and Kevin Ashman; grandson, Robbie Ashman; sister, Doris Edwards; and the mother of his children, Gloria Ashman. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Roberts Ashman Sr.; and his mother, Louise Babcock. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment to follow in Central Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
