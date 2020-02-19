ASHWORTH, Joseph Wayne, 74, of Chester, departed this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1946, to Joseph J. Ashworth and Katherine Dagenhart. Mr. Ashworth was an EMFN in 1967 aboard the USS Liberty, where he received the Purple Heart for being wounded. He then went on to retire from the Union, IBEW Local 666, as an electrician. Survivors include his brother, Michael Ashworth; son, Justin Ashworth; daughter, Heather Ashworth; grandson, Jaden Cundiff; and two nieces, Christi Douglas and Monica Nickolaou. He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Judith A. Geiger. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. The family will receive friends following the service until 4 p.m. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH ASHWORTH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.