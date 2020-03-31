ASHWORTH, Mr. Uriel G., age 88, of South Hill, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ruby P. Ashworth of the home; a son, Dr. William E. "Eddie" Ashworth (Janet) of Ashland; and two daughters, Winona A. Proffitt (Robert) of South Hill and Bonnie Gayle Ashworth of Richmond. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Erica (James) Beard, Hilaire (Sean) Benson and Gayle (J.W.) Gee; five great-grandchildren, Ellwood and Langston Beard, Natalie, Thomas and Taylor Gee; and his brother, Lewis Ashworth of Chase City. Mr. Ashworth was preceded in death by his siblings, N.W. Ashworth, John S. Ashworth, Ida Mildred Callahan and Ardelle Turner. Uriel was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean Conflict, a member of the American Legion Post 79 and a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. Most of his life he spent as a masonry contractor and designing chiropractic and physical therapy equipment. He loved spending time outdoors, manicuring his lawn and working in his garden. Uriel also enjoyed the time he shared with family and friends. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, Crestview Memorial Park. The family requests memorial considerations be made in his memory to Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 10077 Old Cox Rd., Chase City, Va. 23924 or Southside Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 546, South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Ashworth family.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 31
Service
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Crestview Memorial Park
Hwy One
la crosse, VA 23950
Hwy One
la crosse, VA 23950
