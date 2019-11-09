ASKEW, Anita Stanley, 84, of Bumpass, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Askew; father, James L. Stanley; mother, Nannie S. Stanley; brothers, Truman J. Stanley and George G. Stanley; and sisters, Dorothy Knighton and Mildred S. Mills. Juanita was a member of Oak Grove Weslyan Church in Montpelier. She was also involved in clubs including Ladies Aux for Beaverdam F.D. and Happy Beavers Lunch Club. She did mission work in Guatemala and loved traveling, to include the Bahamas, Bermuda, St. Martens, Canada, Alaska and other various places in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Juanita is survived by her children, James S. Askew (Mary) and Jo A. Herring (Charles); grandchildren, Crystal Z. Beavers (Jason) and Ryan P. Zorich; siblings, James L. Stanley and Nancy M. Stanley; numerous nieces and nephews; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan and Alyssa. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland 23005. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Oak Grove Weslyan Church, 16360 Woodman Hall Rd., Montpelier 23192. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the charity of your choice.View online memorial