ATHY, Mrs. Edna L., 91, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Athy Jr.; and her son, Richard Athy Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving daughter, Delores Ross (Douglas Sr.); son, Carnell Athy; brothers, Leroy Pace (Maxine) and Lewis Pace (Anna); sister-in-law, Etheleen Pace (Joseph); daughter-in-law, Jean Jenkins Athy; grandchildren, Lisa Shaw Johnson, Richard Athy Jr. (Karen), Denise Flanagan (Horace), Douglas Ross Jr. (Latoya); great-grandchildren, Jeanae and Jordan Athy, Douglas III, Destiny and Danyelle Ross; one great-great-grandchild, Layla; and other wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Second Union Baptist Church, Goochland, Va. Pastor Stevie Trent officiating. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
ATHY, EDNA
To plant a tree in memory of EDNA ATHY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.