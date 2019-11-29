ATKINS, Ada Elizabeth Horsley, 93, of Reedville, Va., formerly of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019. She loved the Lord and read His word daily and was greeted in Heaven by her husband, John Gilbert Atkins; and daughter, Sandra Lee. She is survived by her three daughters, Delores Atkins Young-Payne, Cynthia Atkins Benson-Mildrew and Darlene Atkins Rush (Tim); seven grandchildren, Lisa, Jody (Jamie), Scott, Brooke (Brady), Mark, Hunter (Melissa) and Andy; seven great-grandchildren, Christopher (Sammy), Rebecca, Alyssa, Janie, Reagan, Adelyn and Bennett; and one great-great-granddaughter, Skylar. The family will receive friends at B.W. White Funeral Home, Rt. 360, Aylett, on Saturday, November 30, from 9 to 10 a.m., where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Bruington Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial