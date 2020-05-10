ATKINS, Deborah Herndon, passed away May 5, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She leaves us to join her loving husband and favorite fishing partner, Rodney Blair. Deborah is survived by the father of her children, Christopher Tolley; and their daughters, Kaydia Norby (Tommy) and Christina Tolley. As well as her stepsons, David, Rodney Jr., Mark and Matt Blair. Most of all she loved her grandchildren, Alexis, Kellyann, Izsabelle, Matthew, Matty, Madison, Aislynn, Ryan, Evan and Christopher. She also leaves behind two sisters, two brothers and several nieces and nephews.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…