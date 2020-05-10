ATKINS, DEBORAH

ATKINS, Deborah Herndon, passed away May 5, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She leaves us to join her loving husband and favorite fishing partner, Rodney Blair. Deborah is survived by the father of her children, Christopher Tolley; and their daughters, Kaydia Norby (Tommy) and Christina Tolley. As well as her stepsons, David, Rodney Jr., Mark and Matt Blair. Most of all she loved her grandchildren, Alexis, Kellyann, Izsabelle, Matthew, Matty, Madison, Aislynn, Ryan, Evan and Christopher. She also leaves behind two sisters, two brothers and several nieces and nephews.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DEBORAH ATKINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.