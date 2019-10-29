ATKINS, Donald Jerome "Donny," 72, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Gargano Atkins (Lynn); son, Donald Jerome Atkins Jr. "Donny Jr."; daughter, Kimberly Atkins McComb; son-in-law, John Patrick McComb; and brother, Roger Judson Atkins Sr. Pop Pop proudly leaves behind his most precious grandchildren, Connor Patrick McComb, Judson Carter Atkins, Reilly John McComb, Clara Paige McComb, Holton Garcia Atkins and Benjamin Ryman Atkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger Carter Atkins and Ruby Parsons Atkins. Donny grew up on a dairy farm in Cullen, Va., where he learned the value of hard work, and most importantly, compassion for others from his father. He moved to Norfolk, Va., after college to begin an illustrious banking career, where he fell in love at first sight with his wife of almost 50 years. A natural leader, Donny held many leadership positions in both community and professional organizations. He was most proud of his ability to keep his work "family" intact and together through many sales and mergers, and retired from Bank of America in 1999 as an Executive Vice President and National Servicing Director of their entire mortgage operation. After an early retirement, Donny founded a small consulting firm, but truly refocused his life on his family, and was most proud of his six grandchildren. He stayed active golfing, fishing, boating and most recently, camping, but there was not a single baseball or basketball game or dance recital that you didn't see Pop Pop on the sidelines rooting on his pride and joy. Donny had many friends that he loved and supported, but none were more special than his golf buddies and high school friends (aka ROMEO group), who you could find regularly having lunch at Extra Billy's in Midlothian. He will always be remembered to his friends and family as the most considerate, compassionate and understanding man one could have the pleasure to meet. After a six month battle with Endocarditis, he passed peacefully with his loving bride by his side. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association in Donny's memory.View online memorial