ATKINS, Leola T. "Lee," 94, of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord August 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68-and-a-half-years, James C. "Jack" Atkins. She is survived by two daughters, Sue N. Atkins and Donna L. Atkins; and a number of others considered as family, especially Natalie Elliott Daly, whom she considered as a granddaughter. Mrs. Atkins was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and was retired from Bank of America. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave. A reception will follow the service at church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Riverview Cemetery.