ATKINS, Marguerita "Marge" B., 88, of Midlothian, Va., passed away November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Stewart Atkins; and daughter, Susan Sherrod Elkins. She is survived by her devoted grandson, Lindsay Lee Elkins; brother, Richard A. Biondo; nieces, Lea Ann Ewell and Kim Rye; nephews, Rick and Mark Biondo; stepdaughter, Donna Malone; and daughter-in-law, Pat Shockley. Marge had successful careers at both the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and FEMA. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huguenot Road Baptist Church or Heartland Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Tpke., Ste. 303, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235.View online memorial