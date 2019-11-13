ATKINS, Ronnie Dennis, 74, of Richmond, Va., fell asleep in Jesus' arms to be reunited with his wife, Dianna Kay Israel Atkins. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Herbert and Angeline Realli Atkins; and his grandson, Thomas John Atkins. He is survived by his loving daughter, Jennifer Ann Lilly; grandsons, Hayden Timothy Whitlock and Zachary Thomas Atkins; brother, Buddy Atkins; sister, Jane Atkins; and nephews, Bruce and Richard Atkins. Ronnie enjoyed a long career with Firestone as a location manager, and was once one of Richmond's Duck Pin Kingpins and pro-tournament winners. He had a contagious humor about him and was a friend to all, kind and generous. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 4 p.m.

