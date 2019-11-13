ATKINS, Ronnie Dennis, 74, of Richmond, Va., fell asleep in Jesus' arms to be reunited with his wife, Dianna Kay Israel Atkins. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Herbert and Angeline Realli Atkins; and his grandson, Thomas John Atkins. He is survived by his loving daughter, Jennifer Ann Lilly; grandsons, Hayden Timothy Whitlock and Zachary Thomas Atkins; brother, Buddy Atkins; sister, Jane Atkins; and nephews, Bruce and Richard Atkins. Ronnie enjoyed a long career with Firestone as a location manager, and was once one of Richmond's Duck Pin Kingpins and pro-tournament winners. He had a contagious humor about him and was a friend to all, kind and generous. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 4 p.m.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip is closed
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
-
McKINNEY, SHENA
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY - Plots for sale. Section 8. Lot 103, Spaces 4, 5 & 6. $6,750. Call…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - For sale Hillside Mausoleum, Tier A crypt 144, crypt front plaq…