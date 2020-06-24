ATKINS, Susan Foster, 60, of Glen Allen, Va., departed this life peacefully at home Friday, June 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of nearly 33 years, Sherwood; and their three children, Bailey, Rachel and Matthew. Susan is also survived by her parents, James Edward Foster Jr. and Jane Sylvia Foster; and her five siblings, Beth Kelly, James Edward Foster III, Gregory Foster, Jeffery Foster and Page White, along with their families. Susan's life will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Friday, June 26, 2020, at noon. Due to COVID-19, attendees will be required to wear a face mask and pre-register online at www.stmarysrichmond.org. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) in Susan's honor.View online memorial
