ATKINS, Theresa Adell, 37, of Richmond, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, X-Zayvion E'Lee Jackson; and daughter, Ava McKaylee Atkins. She leaves cherished memories to her husband, Brandon Lee Atkins; son, Xzayvier Lee Jackson; daughter, LaFarris Atkins; father, Enoch Davis Jr.; mother, Viney Jackson; sister, Mrs. Viney Carter; brother, Enoch Jackson; grandfather, Enoch Davis Sr.; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Atkins Sr. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Celebration of Life service Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 2 p.m. Live streaming available at www.marchfh.com. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
