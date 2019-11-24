ATKINSON, Dorothy Adams, of Enfield, Va., passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was blessed to have a long and healthy life and would have celebrated her 102nd birthday on January 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Andrew Burton Atkinson. Dorothy was the daughter of the late Walter Linwood Adams and Mattie Morrison Adams. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved family, daughters, ValJean A. Davenport and Nancy E. Edwards; and a devoted son-in-law, Butch Davenport. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Wayne Davenport (Alice), Catherine Davenport Barlow (Keith), Gregory Jobb (Michelle), Victor Jobb (Donna); seven great-grandchildren, April Davenport Boykin (Jason), Morgan Rudd, Claire Barlow, Justin Jobb, Nathan Jobb, Victor and Victoria Jobb; three great-great-grandchildren, Cash Castlebury, Caroline Boykin and Kyllie Jobb; a sister-in-law, Mary Davis; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Oscar Adams; her sisters, Grace Beadles and Jane Moran; and son-in-law, William H. Edwards III, a Henrico County police motorcycle officer who died in the line of duty. Dorothy was a kind and loving mother, grandma and granny who always gave of her time. She was a loyal friend, a kind and compassionate woman, always giving to others and never wanting anything in return. She lived and worked at Pinetop Farm alongside her husband and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Christian Church serving as a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years as well as a choir member, where she often sang duets with her husband, Burton. The family will receive friends Friday, November 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Corinth Christian Church with interment following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Corinth Christian Church at 9153 Dabney's Mill Rd., Manquin, Va. 23106.View online memorial