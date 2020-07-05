ATKINSON, ELIZABETH

ATKINSON, Elizabeth L., 76, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Darlene and Crystal; special boy, Tommie; grandchildren, Falicia, CC, Dakota, CJ, Hayden and Hunter; great-granddaughter, Lillian Gray; and best friend and caregiver to the very end, Barbara. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vance "Gray Beard"; and parents, Sam and Mollie Riggan. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10), with her service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. the same day in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through her personal memorial page at inmemof.org/Elizabeth-atkinson.

