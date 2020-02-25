ATKINSON, Mary Lou, 86, of Henrico, passed away at home February 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy "Pete" Atkinson; her brother, James David Brown; and her parents, James and Lucille Brown. She is survived by her niece, Lisa Brown-Sindlinger; and her former sister-in-law and close friend, Phyllis L. Mendenhall. The family would like to thank Yvonne McCoy for all of her dedicated care and attentiveness. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial
