ATKINSON, William W. Sr., departed this life November 11, 2019. He is survived by three sons, William Jr. (Jan), Kenneth Sr. (Shirley) and Gregory Atkinson (Therasse); one daughter, Debora Williams (Bruce); seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 2011 Fairmount Ave., on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 12 noon. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
