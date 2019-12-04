ATTKISSON, Joan Curley, 86, passed away December 2, 2019. She was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on May 15, 1933, was raised in Colonial Beach, Virginia and moved to Ashland with her family in 1960, a town she was proud to call her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Landon Lloyd Curley and Olive Barnes Curley. She is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Linwood Pierce Attkisson, the love of her life; two sisters, Linda Curley Gouldman (Russell) and Candace Curley Coates (Bookie); and her brother, Landon Lloyd Curley Jr.; her sons, Craig "John Henry" Linwood Attkisson (Elizabeth) and Todd Randolph Attkisson (Alice); and her daughter, Leslie Paige Attkisson. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Erin Attkisson Cobb (Phillip), Ross Andrew Attkisson, Brent Pierce Attkisson (Lauren), Zachary Todd Attkisson (Kelsey), Briar McKenzie Attkisson, Chandler Parker Attkisson and Peyton Forrest Attkisson; and four great-grandchildren, Ashton Phillip Cobb, Brown Pierce Cobb, Caroline Paige Cobb and Liam Linwood Attkisson; a devoted friend, Tasha Harris; and her four-legged best buddy, Griff. Joan, known affectionately to her family as "Big Mama," was the life of all family gatherings with her endearing hugs, her quick wit, unmatched sense of humor and her contagious laughter. She was especially known for being a little mischievous with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren too, which made her the best Big Mama ever! Big Mama loved her family with all her heart and cherished the many, many friendships she made over her 86 years. She will be forever loved and deeply missed. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hospice of Virginia, who cared for her in her last days. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, between 2 and 4 and 6 and 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Ashland, Virginia. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service in Woodland Cemetery, Ashland, Virginia. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception at the church (First Baptist) after the interment. Arrangements are provided by Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Sanctuary Rescue at sanctuaryrescue.com (Midlothian, Virginia).View online memorial