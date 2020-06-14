ATWOOD, Mark Frederick, age 60, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born March 4, 1960, Mark grew up in Prince George, Virginia, where he graduated from Prince George High School. He received a bachelor's degree from Bridgewater College and was a member of the Bridgewater Eagles football team. After college, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he became an Army Ranger as well as part of the 101st Airborne Division. Mark was a loyal sports fan and especially enjoyed attending Pittsburgh Steelers football games and any University of Virginia sporting event. Mark is survived by his partner, Susan "Sue" Burgess; her children, Whitney Burgess (Greg Schmitt) and Wesley Burgess; and his children, Rachel Atwood, Robert Atwood, Mary-Catherine Atwood and Ashley Atwood. He is also survived by a brother, John Atwood; a sister, Stacey Jones (Sonny); six grandchildren, six devoted wiener dogs and many other loving family and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, John Frederick Atwood and Myrtle Wicks Atwood. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mark's name to the Pat Tillman Foundation (pattillmanfoundation.org).View online memorial