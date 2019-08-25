AUBURN, Ruth Kerr, 93, of Richmond, Virginia, died on August 18, 2019. Born in Evanston, Illinois, she was the daughter of Paul H. Kerr and Augusta Strand Kerr. She was a graduate of the Northwestern School of Nursing and worked for several years as an RN at McGuire Veterans Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Walter J. Auburn Jr.; her sister, Eleanor Kerr Ewan; and her last, best cat, Leonard. She is survived by her children, Walter P. Auburn (Jill), Susan Auburn (Paul) and Bruce Auburn. Besides her family and a few choice friends, she loved gardening, books, cats and jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed many years volunteering at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Many thanks for the care and kindness given her by Lisa Shore and Valerie Pascal. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden or the Richmond Animal League. There will be no service at Ruth's request.View online memorial