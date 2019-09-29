AUD, Barbara Jo, loving mother, grandmother and friend, died in Midlothian, Virginia, at the age of 77, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Barbara was born on May 18, 1942, in Herrin, Illinois, to Robert and Josephine Pulley. She grew up in Marion, Illinois, where she remained in contact with lifelong friends. Barbara attended college at Belmont University in Nashville, prior to transferring to Southern Illinois University, where she obtained her bachelor's in education. She later received her master's in education from Virginia Tech. Barbara worked as a home economics teacher for Highland Community Schools in Illinois prior to moving to Virginia in 1979. In Virginia, she worked as a home economics teacher in Bedford County Public Schools at both Staunton River Middle and Liberty High until her retirement in 2007. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Aud; parents, Robert and Josephine Pulley. She is survived by her brothers, Johnny (Delene), Ric (Pat); children, Bryan (Candace), Rebecca (Paul), Brandon and Laura (Kenny) Bolhofner. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Denver (Brianna), Robert, Dayton (Morgan), Denton, Emily and Sarah; and a host of close friends. Barbara loved spending time with her family, scrapbooking and researching family history. She was a wonderful and kind mother, grandmother and friend. A memorial service will be held at a later date in both Bedford, Virginia and Fairview Heights, Illinois.View online memorial
