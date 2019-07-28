AUSTIN, Galley "Bubba" J. Jr., 87, of Pound, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister, JoAnne Edwards; son, David Austin; and grandchildren, Gabrielle, David, Malcolm Austin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Austin; parents, Jeston and Theodore Turner; sons, Galley J. III and Charles Austin; brother, Ted Turner and his significant other, Alease Crumpler. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10), with his funeral service beginning at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.View online memorial