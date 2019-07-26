AUTON, Margaret Lucille Anderson, age 86, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarice Frye Anderson Jackson and Robert Lee Anderson; and her siblings, Millie, Milton and Melvin (Dickey). She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Preston; and two sons, Bill and wife, Pat and Bob and wife, Helen. She had four grandchildren, Dawn, Chris, Eileen and Cece; and six great-grandchildren, Vivian, William, Carter, Jessica, Maylene and Evan; as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 801 Hand Ave., Ormond Beach, Fla. 32174. A simulcast with video and/or audio will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3720 Prince George Ave., Prince George, Va. 23875.View online memorial