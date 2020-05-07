AVERA, Edwin Marlin, 93, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Hermitage Richmond. Born October 28, 1926 in Valdosta, Georgia, he was the son of the late James Daniel and Minneola Hall Avera; and was also preceded in death by his twin sister, Myrtis Avera Howell; brother, Daniel Avera; and sisters, Martha Hixson and Helen Choquett. Edwin graduated Valdosta High School, where he played the tuba in the marching band. After 24 years of dedicated service to his country, Edwin retired as a Major from the United States Air Force. He graduated from the University of Omaha and went to work in civil service as a systems analyst for the United States Army at Fort Lee for 17 years before retiring. Edwin also flew for Aero Industries at Byrd Field in Richmond, Virginia. Flying was always his passion and it began with model airplanes when he was 11 years old. Eventually, he and a friend owned a "Mooney" aircraft together that was used for many happy trips. Ed was a faithful member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, the Petersburg Lions Club, National Sojourners, Masonic Lodge #3 and several model airplane clubs. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Nancy Nolley Avera; and two children, Allan Daniel Avera and wife, Marise and Donna Lee Hunter and husband, Ronald. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 225 Claremont St., Petersburg, Va. 23805, or your local SPCA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Labor Law: New state law could make Virginia state courts a hotbed for employment litigation
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US