AVERY, Jeanne Lorraine, 68, of Midlothian, Va., died peacefully at her home February 29, 2020. She was a loving wife to her husband of 40 years, Keith Avery; proud mother to Michael and Corey Avery; loving friend to daughters-in-law, Merrick and Samantha; doting grandmother to Drew, Sonoma, Porter Marie and Russell; a loyal sister to Judy Walton and her brother, Geoff Jones; cherishing friend to KC, Dawn, Peter and Alison; and is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A native of San Rafael, Calif., Jeanne was an avid camper, traveler and sports enthusiast of both her sons' and local teams. Fearless and outspoken with a wicked sense of humor, Jeanne was a fierce friend and a loving wife and mother. She moved to Virginia in 1996 and worked for Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the American Cancer Society or the Sarah Cannon Foundation.View online memorial
