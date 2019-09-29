AYCOCK, James "Jim," 84, went home to be with our Lord on September 10, 2019. He is survived by his children, Jamey (Lori), Lynn, Bridgette (Jeff), Jordan (Kristin), Jake (Camilla); one brother, Billy (Nancy); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. After high school, he joined the Army and then Navy Reserve. After working briefly for Western Electric, he began his long career in insurance working in Charlotte, Raleigh, Matthews, N.C., Richmond and Huntington, W.Va., where he retired as branch manager. Later in life he found a love for painting and made some real masterpieces, which we will treasure. After a long illness Jim resided in a nursing home in Maryland, where he kept everyone straight. A memorial service will be held at Victory Tabernacle Chapel, 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, Va., on October 5, with visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. and the service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made to missionaries Bill and Linda Lewis of Gospel Glory Ministries, P.O. Box 5658, Midlothian, Va. 23112 or Victory Tabernacle, 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, Va. 23112. A special thanks to his caregiver, Andrea Croskey for her love and caring support to him during his final months of life.View online memorial
