AYERS, DON

AYERS, Dr. Don S., 80, a resident of the Hermitage of Richmond, passed away on June 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. Born on April 1, 1939, he was the son of the late Granville T. Ayers and Mattie Cleo Ayers of Ewing, Lee County, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his longtime companion and caregiver, Stanley Crafton. Dr. Ayers is survived by his aunt, Virginia Ayers Bledsoe; and several cousins, including Karen E. Raitt of Loveland, Ohio. He was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond. Dr. Ayers was a graduate of the University of Richmond and the University of Virginia, where he earned a Doctorate of Education. After a career in public schools including teaching Spanish in the Hampton City Schools and serving as a teacher and guidance counselor at Lee-Davis High School in Hanover County, Don moved to the Virginia Department of Education as Supervisor for Secondary School Guidance Counselors. Upon retiring from DOE, Don was employed on a part-time basis as Supervisor of Federal Programs for King George County Schools. Dr. Ayers' varied interests included serving as a parliamentarian for civic groups and as a court appointed mediator. He also led counseling sessions for Virginia prison inmates. He traveled extensively through Europe and the Middle East. A memorial service will be held at the Hermitage of Richmond on July 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Hermitage Richmond Samaritan Fund, 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial