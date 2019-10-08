AYERS, George Melvin Jr. "Missing Link," 81, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was retired from the Teamsters Union Local 592. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Barbara W. Ayers; and daughter, Sheila Ayers Price. Surviving are his daughters, Rhonda Shelton (Billy) and Alicia Arbaugh (Robert); brother, Raymond Carter Jr.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic memorial service at 7 p.m. at Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia.View online memorial