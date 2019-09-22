AYERS, JOSEPH

AYERS, MSgt. Joseph Elbert (Ret.), 85, of Midlothian, passed away on September 18, 2019. He was born in Appalachia, Va., on February 2, 1934. He is survived by his wife, Marian; his sons, Robert (Anne), Steven (Cynthia) and Daniel (Lisa); and his daughter, Patti (Norman); 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary; and brothers, David, Larry and Roger. Services will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at a later date.

