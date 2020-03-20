AYERS, Rea Armstrong, 97, of Richmond passed away on March 17, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Bonnie Steeves. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, E. Jerry Ayers Jr. She is survived by her three daughters of Richmond, Kay Harrison (Ronnie), Bonnie Steeves (Mike) and Patty Ayers; and her two sons, Richard Ayers (Bonnie) of Harrisonburg and Michael Ayers of Fredericksburg; as well as eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and extended family and friends, both old and new. Rea lived an independent and spirited life until shortly before her death. Born in Charlottesville, Rea graduated from the University of Virginia School of Nursing in 1945. Shortly afterwards, she married and moved to Alexandria to raise her family. She continued in her profession until retiring at age 62. She became a member of the Thomas Jefferson Society in 1995. As one of the oldest nursing school graduates, she was proud to attend 24 years of consecutive alumni events. Rea was an active member in the Presbyterian church. She loved to garden and enjoyed nature to its fullest. Rea remained a devoted and loving mother up until the time of her death. She will be remembered for her sweet nature, generous heart and energetic spirit. Rea will be missed greatly by all who knew her and will stay in the hearts of many. She will be inurned alongside her husband in Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to Smile Train or any wildlife organization.View online memorial
